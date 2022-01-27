Seoul monitoring situation after N. Korea hit by suspected cyber attack
SEOUL, Jan. 27 (Yonhap) -- The Seoul government is keeping tabs on North Korea following reports it was hit by a suspected cyber attack the previous day, an official said Thursday.
On Wednesday, Reuters said the North's internet appears to have suffered a distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack, citing cybersecurity researchers.
Major North Korean websites, such as its foreign ministry and the Rodong Sinmun sites, appeared to be experiencing partial failure in connections but were operating normally as of Thursday morning.
"We are monitoring the situation under coordination with relevant government agencies," a Seoul official said, without elaborating further.
The apparent attack came amid heightening tensions on the Korean Peninsula, with the North firing a series of missiles since the start of the year.
On Thursday, North Korea fired two apparent short-range ballistic missiles toward the East Sea in its sixth such launch this year.
scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Japanese Embassy sends back Moon's New Year gift over Dokdo image box
-
S. Korea hits grim COVID-19 milestone of over 13,000 daily cases as omicron fears worsen
-
(LEAD) Daily cases bounce to over 7,000 for 1st time in month amid omicron woes
-
S. Korea to restore gateway of ancient Egyptian temple in Luxor
-
S. Korea reports record high daily COVID-19 infections amid rapid omicron spread
-
S. Korea hits grim COVID-19 milestone of over 13,000 daily cases as omicron fears worsen
-
U.S., 7 other nations urge full implementation of N. Korea sanctions
-
(LEAD) Thousands of Buddhist monks hold rally to demand apology from president for 'anti-Buddhist bias'
-
80 pct of foreigners have positive views of S. Korea: survey
-
(LEAD) Moon calls for swift shift to new response measures to cope with omicron
-
S. Korea hits grim COVID-19 milestone of over 13,000 daily cases as omicron fears worsen
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea hits grim COVID-19 milestone of over 13,000 daily cases as omicron fears worsen
-
(2nd LD) Moon calls for faster response measures to fight omicron wave
-
N. Korea fires unidentified projectile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases surpass 14,000 amid rapid omicron spread