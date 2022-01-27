Military reports 104 more COVID-19 cases
SEOUL, Jan. 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military on Thursday reported 104 additional COVID-19 cases, including 101 breakthrough infections, raising the total caseload among its personnel to 4,284.
Of the new military cases, 79 are from the Army, 15 from the Air Force, two from the Marine Corps, two from units under the direct control of the ministry, and two from the Combined Forces Command.
There were also cases from the Navy, the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the Defense Acquisition Program Administration and the Defense Media Agency.
Currently, 635 military personnel are under treatment. Of the total military caseload, 2,413 are breakthrough cases.
