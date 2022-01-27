Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Samsung Engineering 2021 net income up 39.2 pct to 351.1 bln won

All News 13:30 January 27, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 27 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Engineering Co. on Thursday reported its 2021 net profit of 351.1 billion won (US$291.9 million), up 39.2 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the year was 503.3 billion won, up 39.3 percent on-year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual sales rose 10.9 percent to 7.48 trillion won.
