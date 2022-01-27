U.S. condemns N. Korea's latest missile launch as violation of U.N. sanctions
By Byun Duk-kun
WASHINGTON, Jan. 26 (Yonhap) -- The United States condemns North Korea's latest missile launch but remains committed to a diplomatic solution to the nuclear standoff with the North, a State Department official said Wednesday.
The South Korean military said the North launched two apparent ballistic missiles into the East Sea early Thursday (Seoul time).
"The United States condemns the DPRK's ballistic missile launches," the department official told Yonhap News Agency in an email, referring to North Korea by its official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
"These tests, along with the six other ballistic missile launches this month, are in violation of multiple UN Security Council Resolutions and pose a threat to the DPRK's neighbors and the international community," the spokesperson added, asking not to be identified.
The latest North Korean missile launch marked the sixth of its kind since the start of this year and the second this week.
Seoul earlier said the North appeared to have fired at least two cruise missiles Tuesday.
Pentagon press secretary John Kirby has said the U.S. and its allies were analyzing the nature of Tuesday's missile launch, apparently to confirm the type of missiles fired.
The State Department spokesperson reaffirmed U.S. commitment to dialogue with North Korea.
"We remain committed to a diplomatic approach to the DPRK and call on them to engage in dialogue. Our commitment to the defense of the Republic of Korea and Japan remains ironclad," he said.
Pyongyang has remained unresponsive to U.S. overtures since President Joe Biden took office more than a year earlier in January 2021.
The North has also stayed away from denuclearization negotiations with the U.S. since late 2019.
