Samsung SDI Q4 net income up 14.6 pct to 391.6 bln won
All News 13:30 January 27, 2022
SEOUL, Jan. 27 (Yonhap) -- Samsung SDI Co. on Thursday reported its fourth-quarter net profit of 391.6 billion won (US$325.6 million), up 14.6 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the October-December period rose 7.9 percent on-year to 265.7 billion won. Revenue increased 17.4 percent to 3.81 trillion won.
The operating profit was 28.0 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
