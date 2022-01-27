Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Samsung SDI 2021 net profit up 98.2 pct to 1.25 tln won

All News 13:30 January 27, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 27 (Yonhap) -- Samsung SDI Co. on Thursday reported its 2021 net profit of 1.25 trillion won (US$1 billion), up 98.2 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the year rose 59 percent on-year to 1.06 trillion won. Annual revenue increased 20 percent to 13.55 trillion won.
