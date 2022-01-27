Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hyundai Steel swings to profits in 2021

All News 13:30 January 27, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 27 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Steel Co. on Thursday reported its 2021 net profit of 1.5 trillion won (US$1.3 billion), turning from a loss of 440.1 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 2.44 trillion won in operating profit for the year, compared with 73 billion from the previous year. Annual revenue rose 26.8 percent to 22.84 trillion won.
