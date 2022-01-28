65 pct of S. Koreans seeking reunion with families in N. Korea are aged 80 or older: data
SEOUL, Jan. 28 (Yonhap) -- More than six out of 10 South Koreans seeking reunions with family members split by the 1950-53 Korean War are aged 80 or older, government data showed Friday.
The data demonstrates the urgency of offering them a chance to meet their families on the other side of the Demilitarized Zone.
Among 46,215 South Korean survivors who have registered to be reunited with their family members in the North, 30,148, or 65.2 percent, were in their 80s or older as of December last year, according to the Ministry of Unification
A total of 133,619 South Koreans have signed up as separated family members since 1988. Of them, 87,404 have died, including 296 in December.
Since the first-ever inter-Korean summit in 2000, the two Koreas have held 21 rounds of face-to-face family reunion events, with the most recent one taking place in August 2018.
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Japanese Embassy sends back Moon's New Year gift over Dokdo image box
-
S. Korea hits grim COVID-19 milestone of over 13,000 daily cases as omicron fears worsen
-
K-pop star Kang Daniel to make acting debut with Disney+ original 'Rookie Cops'
-
(LEAD) Daily cases bounce to over 7,000 for 1st time in month amid omicron woes
-
S. Korea to restore gateway of ancient Egyptian temple in Luxor
-
S. Korea hits grim COVID-19 milestone of over 13,000 daily cases as omicron fears worsen
-
(LEAD) Thousands of Buddhist monks hold rally to demand apology from president for 'anti-Buddhist bias'
-
80 pct of foreigners have positive views of S. Korea: survey
-
(LEAD) Moon calls for swift shift to new response measures to cope with omicron
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires two apparent cruise missiles from land: Seoul official
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases top 16,000 amid omicron wave
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases surpass 14,000 amid rapid omicron spread
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases top 16,000 amid omicron wave
-
S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases surpass 14,000 amid rapid omicron spread
-
N. Korea to assume rotational presidency of U.N. disarmament conference