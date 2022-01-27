Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SK Ie Technology swings to red in Q4

All News 14:39 January 27, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 27 (Yonhap) -- SK Ie Technology Co. on Thursday reported its fourth-quarter net loss of 8.7 billion won (US$7.2 million), swinging from a profit of 14.6 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted an operating loss of 29 billion won for the October-December period, compared with a profit of 25.8 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 13.5 percent to 153.4 billion won.
