SK Ie Technology 2021 net income up 8.4 pct to 95.5 bln won

All News 14:40 January 27, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 27 (Yonhap) -- SK Ie Technology Co. on Thursday reported its 2021 net profit of 95.5 billion won (US$79.5 million), up 8.4 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the year was 89.4 billion won, down 28.6 percent on-year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual sales rose 27.8 percent to 599.9 billion won.
