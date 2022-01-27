Foreign students urged to finish COVID-19 vaccination before arrival
SEOUL, Jan. 27 (Yonhap) -- Foreign students wanting to study at a university in South Korea this year will be asked to complete vaccination against COVID-19 before entering the country, the Ministry of Education said Thursday.
Announcing measures to prevent the spread of omicron and other coronavirus variants from overseas to local communities, the ministry said it will require foreign students to present a negative PCR test result issued within 48 hours upon arrival here.
They will also be obliged to install a self-quarantine app, self-isolate for 10 days and use owned or quarantined vehicles to travel to accommodations, the ministry said.
In addition, a negative PCR test result must be submitted on the first day of quarantine and before the quarantine is lifted.
When foreign students who have not been vaccinated enter the country, local governments and universities will provide support so that they can be vaccinated as soon as self-isolation is finished.
Foreign students will be asked to enter the country after a self-isolation accommodation is secured and the concerned university finalizes its in-person class and academic schedules.
