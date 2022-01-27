Military awaiting results of COVID-19 tests on anti-piracy unit members following suspected outbreak
By Kang Yoon-seung
SEOUL, Jan. 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military is awaiting the results of COVID-19 tests on all members of the Navy's anti-piracy unit operating in waters off Africa following a suspected outbreak there earlier this week, officials said Thursday.
All troops of the 304-strong Cheonghae unit have taken polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests after a sailor was suspected of having contracted the virus Wednesday afternoon (Korea time). The PCR test results are due out Thursday.
The suspected case came despite the military having stepped up efforts to shield its overseas contingents from the virus' unabated spread following a cluster infection in July on the Cheonghae unit.
The sailor in question tested positive in a rapid Xpert COVID-19 test, the accuracy of which is seen as lower than a PCR test, after he exhibited virus symptoms, a military official said on condition of anonymity.
Soon after the test, the unit separated him from other troops and put dozens of his fellows who came in close contact under quarantine, the official said.
The unit subsequently conducted pooling COVID-19 tests, which suggested the number of virus cases could be at least 17.
In July, all members of the unit's contingent were airlifted to South Korea, as 90 percent of them were diagnosed with COVID-19.
The military, meanwhile, said all members of the 36th contingent have been fully vaccinated before their departure in November and recently received booster shots under cooperation with the Omani government.
