Bang Si-hyuk, Scooter Braun, Lenzo Yoon on Billboard's 2022 Power List
SEOUL, Jan. 27 (Yonhap) -- Bang Si-hyuk, founder and chairman of the powerhouse K-pop entertainment company Hybe, has been included on the Billboard's annual list of the most influential figures in the global music business.
Bang ranked 18th out of the 25 people on the Billboard's 2022 Power List unveiled Wednesday (U.S. time), along with Scooter Braun and Lenzo Yoon, both co-CEOs of Hybe America.
It marks the second time that Bang has put his name on the list after 2020.
The legendary music producer behind the success of K-pop supergroup BTS stepped down as the CEO of Hybe in July to focus more on production. He was succeeded by Park Ji-won, who joined the company in May 2020 as HQ CEO.
SB Projects founder Braun became co-CEO of Hybe America with Yoon after his Ithaca Holdings was acquired and merged by Hybe in a $1.05 billion deal in April last year.
"The two will adapt the K-pop business model for the U.S. market while developing new talent, including Hybe and Universal Music Group's first-of-its-kind global girl-group audition," Billboard said.
