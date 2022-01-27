Cheil Worldwide Inc Q4 net profit down 49.8 pct. to 28.8 bln won
All News 15:23 January 27, 2022
SEOUL, Jan. 27 (Yonhap) -- Cheil Worldwide Inc on Thursday reported its fourth-quarter net profit of 28.8 billion won (US$24 million), down 49.8 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 65 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 61.2 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 33.7 percent to 985.2 billion won.
The operating profit was in line with the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
