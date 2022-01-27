Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Cheil Worldwide Inc 2021 net profit up 5.9 pct. to 167.6 bln won

All News 15:23 January 27, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 27 (Yonhap) -- Cheil Worldwide Inc on Thursday reported its 2021 net profit of 167.6 billion won (US$139.4 million), up 5.9 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 248.2 billion won in operating profit for the year, compared with 204.9 billion from the previous year. Annual sales rose 21 percent to 3.32 trillion won.
