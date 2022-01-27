Court rules 2016 shutdown of Kaesong Industrial Complex constitutional
SEOUL, Jan. 27 (Yonhap) -- The Constitutional Court ruled Thursday the government's 2016 shutdown of an inter-Korean industrial complex in North Korea's border city of Kaesong was constitutional, dismissing a suit filed by protesting South Koreans who operate factories there.
Shortly after North Korea conducted its fourth nuclear test and a long-range missile test, the then Park Geun-hye government suspended the operation of the Kaesong Industrial Complex, seen as a cash cow for the North Korean regime, in February 2016.
Businesspeople with factories in the complex filed the suit claiming their property rights were violated.
"Even though fair compensation has not been paid ... the shutdown could not be seen as infringing the claimants' property rights in violation of the Constitution," the court said.
The court noted the measure was inevitably taken to protect the lives of South Koreans working in the factory park and was also in line with the international community's economic sanctions aimed at stopping the North's nuclear weapons development.
"It is clear the suspension of the Kaesong Industrial Complex, a key inter-Korean economic cooperative project, could serve as an economic sanction against the North," the court added.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Japanese Embassy sends back Moon's New Year gift over Dokdo image box
-
S. Korea hits grim COVID-19 milestone of over 13,000 daily cases as omicron fears worsen
-
K-pop star Kang Daniel to make acting debut with Disney+ original 'Rookie Cops'
-
(LEAD) Daily cases bounce to over 7,000 for 1st time in month amid omicron woes
-
S. Korea to restore gateway of ancient Egyptian temple in Luxor
-
S. Korea hits grim COVID-19 milestone of over 13,000 daily cases as omicron fears worsen
-
U.S., 7 other nations urge full implementation of N. Korea sanctions
-
(LEAD) Thousands of Buddhist monks hold rally to demand apology from president for 'anti-Buddhist bias'
-
80 pct of foreigners have positive views of S. Korea: survey
-
(LEAD) Moon calls for swift shift to new response measures to cope with omicron
-
S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases surpass 14,000 amid rapid omicron spread
-
N. Korea fires unidentified projectile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea hits grim COVID-19 milestone of over 13,000 daily cases as omicron fears worsen
-
(2nd LD) Moon calls for faster response measures to fight omicron wave
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 2 apparent short-range ballistic missiles toward East Sea: S. Korean military