DL E&c reports 136.7 bln-won Q4 net profit

All News 15:38 January 27, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 27 (Yonhap) -- DL E&c Co. on Thursday reported its fourth-quarter net profit of 136.7 billion won (US$113.6 million).

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted an operating profit of 269 billion won for the October-December period. Revenue was 2.2 trillion won.

The operating profit was 9.9 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
