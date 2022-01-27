Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1

January 27, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 27 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.

HANKOOK & COMPANY 12,350 DN 700
CJ LOGISTICS 113,000 DN 4,000
Yuhan 55,000 DN 2,300
SLCORP 24,950 DN 1,100
DL 54,200 DN 2,800
KIA CORP. 79,100 UP 1,400
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 84,100 DN 3,500
ShinhanGroup 38,100 DN 200
Youngpoong 607,000 DN 26,000
DOOSAN 92,600 DN 3,900
SK hynix 113,500 DN 4,000
SGBC 58,100 DN 2,900
Nongshim 315,000 DN 8,000
Hyosung 79,100 DN 2,400
LOTTE 25,900 DN 1,150
LOTTE Fine Chem 66,500 DN 3,400
HYUNDAI STEEL 38,300 DN 1,700
Shinsegae 221,000 DN 13,500
Daesang 20,750 DN 750
SKNetworks 4,410 DN 95
ORION Holdings 13,600 DN 600
TaihanElecWire 1,760 0
Hyundai M&F INS 25,550 DN 750
NEXENTIRE 6,040 DN 290
CHONGKUNDANG 88,600 DN 3,200
KCC 356,500 UP 1,000
SKBP 73,200 DN 5,100
LX INT 22,600 DN 1,350
DongkukStlMill 13,800 DN 750
HyundaiEng&Const 38,500 DN 1,750
CUCKOO HOMESYS 33,050 DN 2,100
SamsungF&MIns 199,000 DN 8,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 17,050 DN 750
Kogas 33,450 DN 1,600
Hanwha 27,850 DN 850
DB HiTek 72,300 DN 2,400
CJ 75,800 DN 1,800
AmoreG 39,400 DN 1,050
HyundaiMtr 186,500 DN 3,500
BukwangPharm 9,950 DN 500
(MORE)

