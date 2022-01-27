KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
ILJIN MATERIALS 95,000 DN 3,300
Daewoong 23,850 DN 850
TaekwangInd 979,000 DN 48,000
SSANGYONGCNE 7,570 DN 180
KAL 26,650 DN 550
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,415 DN 250
LG Corp. 72,200 DN 2,800
BoryungPharm 11,400 DN 500
POSCO CHEMICAL 108,000 DN 8,500
LotteChilsung 133,500 DN 6,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,310 DN 450
POSCO 257,500 DN 12,000
DB INSURANCE 60,100 DN 2,900
SamsungElec 71,300 DN 2,000
NHIS 11,200 DN 250
SK Discovery 38,550 DN 2,250
LS 48,550 DN 2,250
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES93400 DN3200
GC Corp 166,500 DN 8,000
GS E&C 37,100 DN 1,550
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 594,000 DN 39,000
Meritz Financial 44,750 DN 2,200
HANJINKAL 51,600 DN 2,400
Netmarble 108,000 DN 7,500
Doosanfc 33,700 DN 4,600
DHICO 17,800 DN 100
GCH Corp 21,400 DN 500
HITEJINRO 27,900 DN 1,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 68,300 DN 3,800
CheilWorldwide 20,850 DN 500
DONGSUH 24,550 DN 1,300
H.S.ENTERPRISE 13,050 DN 800
CUCKOO 16,800 DN 1,000
DongwonInd 213,000 DN 10,000
Ottogi 430,000 DN 10,500
MERITZ SECU 6,240 DN 250
GS Retail 26,050 DN 1,000
HtlShilla 70,000 DN 1,200
Hanmi Science 41,450 DN 2,900
SamsungElecMech 171,500 DN 4,000
