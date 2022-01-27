KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
Hanssem 69,800 DN 4,000
KPIC 147,500 DN 5,500
KSOE 77,800 DN 3,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,080 DN 280
SKC 142,000 DN 5,500
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 31,550 DN 2,200
MS IND 23,700 DN 1,600
OCI 86,100 DN 4,500
LS ELECTRIC 46,250 DN 2,550
KorZinc 500,000 DN 21,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,080 DN 180
HyundaiMipoDock 67,100 DN 2,800
IS DONGSEO 45,200 DN 1,100
S-Oil 85,300 DN 3,900
LG Innotek 331,000 UP 500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 191,500 DN 9,000
HMM 21,900 DN 850
HYUNDAI WIA 64,700 DN 2,200
KumhoPetrochem 143,500 DN 4,000
Mobis 227,000 DN 2,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 46,850 DN 1,750
S-1 67,200 DN 2,800
ZINUS 62,800 DN 3,700
Hanchem 218,000 DN 10,000
DWS 50,500 DN 2,300
KEPCO 20,100 DN 650
SamsungSecu 39,450 DN 1,000
KG DONGBU STL 9,350 DN 450
SKTelecom 55,500 DN 1,100
SNT MOTIV 41,650 DN 2,450
HyundaiElev 34,750 DN 1,250
SAMSUNG SDS 138,000 DN 7,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 33,400 DN 1,150
KUMHOTIRE 3,960 DN 85
Hanon Systems 10,300 DN 400
SK 210,000 DN 9,500
ShinpoongPharm 23,100 DN 1,100
Handsome 31,550 DN 1,400
Asiana Airlines 16,550 DN 750
COWAY 69,900 DN 3,200
