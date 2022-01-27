KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
LOTTE SHOPPING 76,600 DN 2,700
IBK 10,200 DN 100
SamsungEng 20,700 DN 850
SAMSUNG C&T 101,500 DN 5,000
PanOcean 4,760 DN 140
SAMSUNG CARD 29,800 DN 650
KT 30,800 DN 600
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL112500 DN8000
LOTTE TOUR 14,300 DN 1,150
LG Uplus 12,700 DN 300
SAMSUNG LIFE 59,700 DN 2,200
KT&G 77,100 DN 1,600
LG Display 19,300 DN 1,800
Kangwonland 23,900 DN 650
NAVER 303,000 DN 10,000
Kakao 82,600 DN 4,300
NCsoft 536,000 DN 26,000
KIWOOM 87,900 DN 2,700
DSME 18,350 DN 1,200
HDSINFRA 5,800 DN 210
DWEC 5,340 DN 130
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 20,100 DN 1,100
CJ CheilJedang 332,000 DN 23,000
DongwonF&B 172,500 DN 6,000
KEPCO KPS 33,000 DN 600
LGH&H 948,000 DN 11,000
LGCHEM 610,000 DN 54,000
KEPCO E&C 71,700 DN 1,200
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 58,500 DN 2,400
HYUNDAI ROTEM 17,850 DN 900
LGELECTRONICS 124,000 DN 5,000
Celltrion 147,500 DN 8,500
Huchems 20,550 DN 700
DAEWOONG PHARM 127,000 DN 2,500
KIH 70,600 DN 2,300
GS 37,050 DN 1,100
CJ CGV 19,950 DN 1,100
LIG Nex1 57,300 DN 2,400
Fila Holdings 28,150 DN 2,150
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 161,500 UP 6,000
