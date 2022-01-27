KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
HANAFINANCIALGR 44,100 DN 300
HANWHA LIFE 2,940 DN 55
AMOREPACIFIC 149,500 DN 4,000
FOOSUNG 19,850 DN 800
SK Innovation 215,500 DN 16,500
POONGSAN 28,750 DN 900
KBFinancialGroup 58,000 DN 1,100
Hansae 23,500 0
Youngone Corp 44,000 DN 1,350
CSWIND 46,000 DN 4,000
GKL 12,400 DN 650
KOLON IND 60,100 DN 1,400
HanmiPharm 233,000 DN 11,000
BNK Financial Group 7,930 DN 90
emart 126,000 DN 7,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY327 00 DN1600
KOLMAR KOREA 34,150 DN 1,850
PIAM 40,150 DN 1,450
DoubleUGames 48,550 DN 2,150
COSMAX 69,300 DN 3,500
MANDO 49,600 DN 1,700
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 712,000 DN 45,000
Doosan Bobcat 36,150 DN 1,700
KRAFTON 264,000 DN 12,500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S46000 DN1400
ORION 92,400 DN 4,800
HANWHA SYSTEMS 14,300 DN 800
BGF Retail 155,500 DN 2,500
SKCHEM 121,000 DN 7,500
HDC-OP 13,600 DN 800
HYOSUNG TNC 415,500 DN 13,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 422,000 DN 19,500
SKBS 161,000 DN 8,000
WooriFinancialGroup 14,300 DN 50
KakaoBank 39,650 DN 900
HYBE 241,500 DN 10,000
SK ie technology 127,000 DN 10,500
DL E&C 108,000 DN 4,000
kakaopay 128,000 DN 9,000
SKSQUARE 54,800 DN 2,400
(END)
