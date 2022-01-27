DL Holdings swings to black in Q4
All News 16:09 January 27, 2022
SEOUL, Jan. 27 (Yonhap) -- DL Holdings Co. on Thursday reported its fourth-quarter net profit of 3.3 billion won (US$2.8 million), shifting from a loss of 68.2 billion won a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 36.2 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 15.6 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 55.4 percent to 669.2 billion won.
(END)
