DL Holdings swings to black in Q4

All News 16:09 January 27, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 27 (Yonhap) -- DL Holdings Co. on Thursday reported its fourth-quarter net profit of 3.3 billion won (US$2.8 million), shifting from a loss of 68.2 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 36.2 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 15.6 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 55.4 percent to 669.2 billion won.
