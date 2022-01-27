DL Holdings 2021 net income up 52.9 pct to 875.5 bln won
All News 16:10 January 27, 2022
SEOUL, Jan. 27 (Yonhap) -- DL Holdings Co. on Thursday reported its 2021 net income of 875.5 billion won (US$727.9 million), up 52.9 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the year was 224.1 billion won, up 88.3 percent from the previous year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual sales rose 52.2 percent to 2.38 trillion won.
(END)
