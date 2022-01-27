Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Former vice justice minister acquitted of bribery charges in appellate retrial

All News 16:54 January 27, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 27 (Yonhap) -- An appellate court cleared a former vice justice minister of all bribery charges in its retrial on Thursday, reversing its previous jail sentence for him.

Kim Hak-ui was charged with taking some 43 million won (US$35,729) in bribes from a businessman between 2000 and 2011 and sexual favors from a local constructor around 2006.

Kim took office as vice justice minister in March 2013 but stepped down in less than a week amid a bribery scandal.

The Seoul High Court found Kim not guilty of the bribery charge while dropping other charges for which the 10-year statute of limitations expired.

The appellate court previously sentenced Kim to 2 1/2 years in prison, along with a fine of 5 million won and a forfeiture of 43 million won, before the Supreme Court sent the case back to the court for retrial.

Former Vice Justice Minister Kim Hak-ui appears for a court hearing at the Seoul High Court in southern Seoul on Nov. 11, 2021. (Yonhap)

pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#court ruling #ex-vice minister
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!