Former vice justice minister acquitted of bribery charges in appellate retrial
SEOUL, Jan. 27 (Yonhap) -- An appellate court cleared a former vice justice minister of all bribery charges in its retrial on Thursday, reversing its previous jail sentence for him.
Kim Hak-ui was charged with taking some 43 million won (US$35,729) in bribes from a businessman between 2000 and 2011 and sexual favors from a local constructor around 2006.
Kim took office as vice justice minister in March 2013 but stepped down in less than a week amid a bribery scandal.
The Seoul High Court found Kim not guilty of the bribery charge while dropping other charges for which the 10-year statute of limitations expired.
The appellate court previously sentenced Kim to 2 1/2 years in prison, along with a fine of 5 million won and a forfeiture of 43 million won, before the Supreme Court sent the case back to the court for retrial.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Japanese Embassy sends back Moon's New Year gift over Dokdo image box
-
S. Korea hits grim COVID-19 milestone of over 13,000 daily cases as omicron fears worsen
-
K-pop star Kang Daniel to make acting debut with Disney+ original 'Rookie Cops'
-
(LEAD) Daily cases bounce to over 7,000 for 1st time in month amid omicron woes
-
S. Korea to restore gateway of ancient Egyptian temple in Luxor
-
S. Korea hits grim COVID-19 milestone of over 13,000 daily cases as omicron fears worsen
-
U.S., 7 other nations urge full implementation of N. Korea sanctions
-
(LEAD) Thousands of Buddhist monks hold rally to demand apology from president for 'anti-Buddhist bias'
-
80 pct of foreigners have positive views of S. Korea: survey
-
(LEAD) Moon calls for swift shift to new response measures to cope with omicron
-
S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases surpass 14,000 amid rapid omicron spread
-
N. Korea fires unidentified projectile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea hits grim COVID-19 milestone of over 13,000 daily cases as omicron fears worsen
-
(2nd LD) Moon calls for faster response measures to fight omicron wave
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 2 apparent short-range ballistic missiles toward East Sea: S. Korean military