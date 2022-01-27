Yonhap News Summary
(2nd LD) S. Korea to take market-stabilizing steps if needed: official
SEOUL -- South Korea plans to take measures to stabilize the country's financial market when needed, a senior government official said Thursday, after the Federal Reserve signaled at a rate hike in March to tame inflation.
The finance ministry assessed the Fed's monetary policy stance as hawkish, but it said the outcome of the U.S. central bank's latest rate-setting meeting is expected to have a limited impact on the South Korean market.
Lee, Yoon neck-and-neck in latest surveys
SEOUL -- The presidential candidates of the ruling and main opposition parties are running neck and neck with support ratings of around 35 percent each, the latest surveys showed Thursday.
Lee Jae-myung of the liberal Democratic Party (DP) is in a dead heat with Yoon Suk-yeol of the conservative People Power Party (PPP) at 35 percent against Yoon's 34 percent, according to a poll of 1,000 adults conducted Monday to Wednesday by Embrain Public, Kstat Research, Korea Research and Hankook Research.
Yoon promises to relocate presidential office to downtown Seoul
SEOUL -- Main opposition presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol pledged Thursday if elected, he will move the presidential office and residence to downtown Seoul and return the current presidential compound to the public.
He also promised to overhaul the presidential organization in a way that private experts will participate more broadly in state affairs to set national agenda and address newly emerging challenges.
Court rules 2016 shutdown of Kaesong Industrial Complex constitutional
SEOUL -- The Constitutional Court ruled Thursday the government's 2016 shutdown of an inter-Korean industrial complex in North Korea's border city of Kaesong was constitutional, dismissing a suit filed by protesting South Koreans who operate factories there.
Shortly after North Korea conducted its fourth nuclear test and a long-range missile test, the then Park Geun-hye government suspended the operation of the Kaesong Industrial Complex, seen as a cash cow for the North Korean regime, in February 2016.
Military awaiting results of COVID-19 tests on anti-piracy unit members following suspected outbreak
SEOUL -- South Korea's military is awaiting the results of COVID-19 tests on all members of the Navy's anti-piracy unit operating in waters off Africa following a suspected outbreak there earlier this week, officials said Thursday.
All troops of the 304-strong Cheonghae unit have taken polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests after a sailor was suspected of having contracted the virus Wednesday afternoon (Korea time). The PCR test results are due out Thursday.
Foreign students urged to finish COVID-19 vaccination before arrival
SEOUL -- Foreign students wanting to study at a university in South Korea this year will be asked to complete vaccination against COVID-19 before entering the country, the Ministry of Education said Thursday.
Announcing measures to prevent the spread of omicron and other coronavirus variants from overseas to local communities, the ministry said it will require foreign students to present a negative PCR test result issued within 48 hours upon arrival here.
(LEAD) Seoul stocks down for 5th day to hit 14-month low on Fed's hawkish stance, LG Energy crash
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks tumbled more than 3 percent to extend their losing streak to a fifth consecutive day Thursday as investor sentiment was dented by the hawkish stance by the Federal Reserve and LG Energy Solution's steep fall on its market debut.
The Korean won fell against the U.S. dollar.
