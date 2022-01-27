S. Korea to sell 14.5 tln won worth of state bonds in Feb.
SEOUL, Jan. 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korea plans to sell 14.5 trillion won (US$12.05 billion) in government bonds next month, the finance ministry said Thursday.
The ministry will issue 1 trillion won in Treasurys with a two-year maturity, 2.6 trillion won in Treasury bonds with a maturity of three years and 2.8 trillion won in five-year government bonds, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.
The sales of longer-dated bonds will include 3.9 trillion won in 30-year Treasury notes and 500 billion won in state debts with a maturity of 50 years.
South Korea issued 15.43 trillion won in state bonds in January.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
