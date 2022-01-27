S. Korea's Air Force completes deployment of 40 F-35A fighters: sources
SEOUL, Jan. 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Air Force has completed the deployment of 40 F-35A radar-evading fighters, with four of them having arrived earlier this week, informed military sources said Thursday.
On Tuesday, the four F-35As arrived at an airfield in Cheongju, 140 kilometers south of Seoul, ending a yearslong deployment program. The deployment of the 40 jets was initially set to end by last year, but it was delayed due in large part to the COVID-19 pandemic.
As a centerpiece of the country's air power, the warplane is expected to boost operational capabilities and strengthen its readiness posture against potential enemy forces, according to Air Force officers.
Despite such expectations, the Air Force has suspended all F-35As since one of them made an emergency landing during a training session earlier this month due to avionic system issues.
The F-35A is the fighter's air force variant, while the F-35B and F-35C are for marine and aircraft carrier-based operations, respectively.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Japanese Embassy sends back Moon's New Year gift over Dokdo image box
-
S. Korea hits grim COVID-19 milestone of over 13,000 daily cases as omicron fears worsen
-
K-pop star Kang Daniel to make acting debut with Disney+ original 'Rookie Cops'
-
(LEAD) Daily cases bounce to over 7,000 for 1st time in month amid omicron woes
-
S. Korea to restore gateway of ancient Egyptian temple in Luxor
-
S. Korea hits grim COVID-19 milestone of over 13,000 daily cases as omicron fears worsen
-
U.S., 7 other nations urge full implementation of N. Korea sanctions
-
(LEAD) Thousands of Buddhist monks hold rally to demand apology from president for 'anti-Buddhist bias'
-
80 pct of foreigners have positive views of S. Korea: survey
-
(LEAD) Moon calls for swift shift to new response measures to cope with omicron
-
S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases surpass 14,000 amid rapid omicron spread
-
N. Korea fires unidentified projectile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
N. Korea to assume rotational presidency of U.N. disarmament conference
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 2 apparent short-range ballistic missiles toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases surpass 14,000 amid rapid omicron spread