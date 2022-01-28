N. Korea confirms test-firing of long-range cruise missile, surface-to-surface tactical guided missiles
SEOUL, Jan. 28 (Yonhap) -- North Korea said Friday it has conducted the test-firing of a long-range cruise missile system and surface-to-surface tactical guided missiles this week, vowing to "keep developing powerful warheads."
"The Academy of Defence Science of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea conducted the test-fire for updating long-range cruise missile system and the test-fire for confirming the power of conventional warhead for surface-to-surface tactical guided missile on Tuesday and Thursday respectively," the Korean Central News Agency said, referring to the North by its official name.
Leader Kim Jong-un did not attend the firing.
On Thursday, South Korea's military said the North fired what appeared to be two short-range ballistic missiles toward the East Sea, marking its sixth such launch this month.
The latest saber-rattling came just two days after Pyongyang launched two apparent cruise missiles from an inland area.
According to the KCNA, the cruise missiles flew for 9,137 seconds and hit the target island 1,800 km away.
"The Academy of Defence Science clarified that the missile warhead institute under it will keep developing powerful warheads capable of performing combat function and mission," the report said.
(END)
-
Japanese Embassy sends back Moon's New Year gift over Dokdo image box
-
S. Korea hits grim COVID-19 milestone of over 13,000 daily cases as omicron fears worsen
-
K-pop star Kang Daniel to make acting debut with Disney+ original 'Rookie Cops'
-
(LEAD) Daily cases bounce to over 7,000 for 1st time in month amid omicron woes
-
S. Korea to restore gateway of ancient Egyptian temple in Luxor
-
S. Korea hits grim COVID-19 milestone of over 13,000 daily cases as omicron fears worsen
-
(LEAD) Thousands of Buddhist monks hold rally to demand apology from president for 'anti-Buddhist bias'
-
80 pct of foreigners have positive views of S. Korea: survey
-
(LEAD) Moon calls for swift shift to new response measures to cope with omicron
-
S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases surpass 14,000 amid rapid omicron spread
-
S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases surpass 14,000 amid rapid omicron spread
-
N. Korea to assume rotational presidency of U.N. disarmament conference
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 2 apparent short-range ballistic missiles toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases surpass 14,000 amid rapid omicron spread
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases surpass 14,000 amid rapid omicron spread