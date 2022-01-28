Korean-language dailies

-- U.S. stocks lower amid Fed tightening signs (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Lack of kits, guidelines cause chaos in new COVID-19 omicron response system (Kookmin Daily)

-- Gov't says daily cases could reach 100,000 (Donga Ilbo)

-- Top court confirms 4-yr prison term for ex-Justice Minister Cho Kuk's wife (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Lee leads Yoon 33.5 pct to 32.9 pct (Segye Times)

-- Stocks plunge to 2,600s on Fed's hawkish stance (Chosun Ilbo)

-- KOSPI below 2,700 amid Fed's signs of tightening (Joongang Ilbo)

-- Omicron reinfection rate 16 times that of delta variant (Hankyoreh)

-- Out of COVID-19 kits before new omicron response system (Hankook Ilbo)

-- KOSPI plunges 3.5 pct on U.S. tightening fears (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- KOSPI in shock on Fed's hawkish stance, plunges 94.75 points (Korea Economic Daily)

