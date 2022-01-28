Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 07:35 January 28, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 28 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Jan. 28.

Korean-language dailies
-- U.S. stocks lower amid Fed tightening signs (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Lack of kits, guidelines cause chaos in new COVID-19 omicron response system (Kookmin Daily)
-- Gov't says daily cases could reach 100,000 (Donga Ilbo)
-- Top court confirms 4-yr prison term for ex-Justice Minister Cho Kuk's wife (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Lee leads Yoon 33.5 pct to 32.9 pct (Segye Times)
-- Stocks plunge to 2,600s on Fed's hawkish stance (Chosun Ilbo)
-- KOSPI below 2,700 amid Fed's signs of tightening (Joongang Ilbo)
-- Omicron reinfection rate 16 times that of delta variant (Hankyoreh)
-- Out of COVID-19 kits before new omicron response system (Hankook Ilbo)
-- KOSPI plunges 3.5 pct on U.S. tightening fears (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- KOSPI in shock on Fed's hawkish stance, plunges 94.75 points (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Biden's pick for U.S. envoy to Korea is Philip Goldberg (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Korea embraces 'milder' omicron, opts for focused protection (Korea Herald)
-- Goldberg pick, harbinger of US' hawkish N.K. policy? (Korea Times)
(END)

Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!