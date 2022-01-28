Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Jan. 28 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Jan. 28.
Korean-language dailies
-- U.S. stocks lower amid Fed tightening signs (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Lack of kits, guidelines cause chaos in new COVID-19 omicron response system (Kookmin Daily)
-- Gov't says daily cases could reach 100,000 (Donga Ilbo)
-- Top court confirms 4-yr prison term for ex-Justice Minister Cho Kuk's wife (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Lee leads Yoon 33.5 pct to 32.9 pct (Segye Times)
-- Stocks plunge to 2,600s on Fed's hawkish stance (Chosun Ilbo)
-- KOSPI below 2,700 amid Fed's signs of tightening (Joongang Ilbo)
-- Omicron reinfection rate 16 times that of delta variant (Hankyoreh)
-- Out of COVID-19 kits before new omicron response system (Hankook Ilbo)
-- KOSPI plunges 3.5 pct on U.S. tightening fears (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- KOSPI in shock on Fed's hawkish stance, plunges 94.75 points (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Biden's pick for U.S. envoy to Korea is Philip Goldberg (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Korea embraces 'milder' omicron, opts for focused protection (Korea Herald)
-- Goldberg pick, harbinger of US' hawkish N.K. policy? (Korea Times)
