(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Jan. 28)

The Seongnam Branch denies suspected obstruction of reinvestigation, but it is hard to believe. The allegation must be fully investigated. When the Baekhyeon-dong land development scandal involving Seongnam City when Lee was its mayor was revealed in the wake of a similar scandal in Daejang-dong, the Seongnam Branch did not investigate the case directly but left it up to the police. The builder is said to have taken profits of 300 billion won, largely thanks to Seongnam City's change of the use of land after the company employed a figure close to Lee.