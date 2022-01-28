Industrial output grows by most in 11 years in 2021
By Kim Soo-yeon
SEOUL, Jan. 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's industrial output increased by the most in 11 years in 2021 due largely to the base effect and robust exports amid the global economic recovery, data showed Friday.
Industrial output increased 4.8 percent in 2021 from the previous year, a turnaround from a 1.2 percent on-year fall in 2020, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.
It marked the largest growth since 2010, when industrial output gained 6.5 percent.
Asia's fourth-largest economy grew 4 percent last year, the fastest growth in 11 years, on the back of robust exports of chips and autos. The South Korean economy contracted 0.9 percent in 2020.
Retail sales, a gauge of private spending, increased 5.5 percent last year, a turnaround from a 0.2 percent on-year fall in 2020, as economic activity increased amid the vaccine rollout.
Facility investment expanded 9 percent in 2021 from the previous year, compared with a 6 percent on-year gain the previous year.
In December last year, industrial output rose 1.8 percent from the previous month, accelerating from a 3.3 percent on-month gain in November.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Japanese Embassy sends back Moon's New Year gift over Dokdo image box
-
S. Korea hits grim COVID-19 milestone of over 13,000 daily cases as omicron fears worsen
-
K-pop star Kang Daniel to make acting debut with Disney+ original 'Rookie Cops'
-
(LEAD) Daily cases bounce to over 7,000 for 1st time in month amid omicron woes
-
S. Korea to restore gateway of ancient Egyptian temple in Luxor
-
S. Korea hits grim COVID-19 milestone of over 13,000 daily cases as omicron fears worsen
-
(LEAD) Thousands of Buddhist monks hold rally to demand apology from president for 'anti-Buddhist bias'
-
80 pct of foreigners have positive views of S. Korea: survey
-
(LEAD) Moon calls for swift shift to new response measures to cope with omicron
-
S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases surpass 14,000 amid rapid omicron spread
-
S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases surpass 14,000 amid rapid omicron spread
-
N. Korea to assume rotational presidency of U.N. disarmament conference
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires 2 apparent short-range ballistic missiles toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases surpass 14,000 amid rapid omicron spread
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases surpass 14,000 amid rapid omicron spread