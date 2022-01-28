Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SK Hynix 2021 net income up 102.1 pct to 9.61 tln won

08:26 January 28, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 28 (Yonhap) -- SK Hynix Inc. on Friday reported its 2021 net profit of 9.61 trillion won (US$8 billion), up 102.1 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the year rose 147.6 percent on-year to 12.41 trillion won. Annual sales increased 34.8 percent to 42.99 trillion won.
