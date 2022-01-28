Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Friday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 January 28, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 28 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 03/-6 Sunny 20

Incheon 01/-5 Sunny 20

Suwon 03/-7 Sunny 20

Cheongju 04/-5 Sunny 20

Daejeon 05/-6 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 04/-10 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 07/-2 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 04/-4 Sunny 20

Gwangju 06/-2 Sunny 20

Jeju 07/04 Sunny 20

Daegu 07/-3 Sunny 20

Busan 10/00 Sunny 10

