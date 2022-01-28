Friday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 January 28, 2022
SEOUL, Jan. 28 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 03/-6 Sunny 20
Incheon 01/-5 Sunny 20
Suwon 03/-7 Sunny 20
Cheongju 04/-5 Sunny 20
Daejeon 05/-6 Sunny 20
Chuncheon 04/-10 Cloudy 20
Gangneung 07/-2 Cloudy 20
Jeonju 04/-4 Sunny 20
Gwangju 06/-2 Sunny 20
Jeju 07/04 Sunny 20
Daegu 07/-3 Sunny 20
Busan 10/00 Sunny 10
