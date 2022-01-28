Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Samsung Card 2021 net income up 38.2 pct to 551.1 bln won

All News 09:24 January 28, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 28 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Card Co. on Friday reported its 2021 net profit of 551.1 billion won (US$457.5 million), up 38.2 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 749.3 billion won in operating profit for the year, compared with 534.3 billion from the previous year. Annual sales rose 6.6 percent to 3.58 trillion won.
