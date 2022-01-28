Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SK Innovation shifts to black in Q4

All News 09:26 January 28, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 28 (Yonhap) -- SK Innovation Co. on Friday reported its fourth-quarter net profit of 163.4 billion won (US$135.7 million), shifting from a loss of 232.6 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it continued to post an operating loss of 47.3 billion won for the October-December period, compared with a loss of 198.7 billion won a year earlier. Revenue rose 76 percent to 13.72 trillion won.
