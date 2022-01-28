Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SK Innovation turns to black in 2021

All News 09:26 January 28, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 28 (Yonhap) -- SK Innovation Co. on Friday reported its 2021 net income of 509.5 billion won (US$423 million), turning from a loss of 2.14 trillion won a year earlier.

Operating income for the year was 1.76 trillion, compared with a loss of 2.42 trillion won from the previous year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual sales rose 35.6 percent to 46.84 trillion won.
