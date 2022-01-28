Imports of leisure goods up 36.5 pct last year amid pandemic
SEOUL, Jan. 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's imports of leisure goods rose 36.5 percent last year from a year earlier as the COVID-19 pandemic boosted demand for indoor activities, customs data showed Friday.
Imports of goods used for leisure activities, including tablets and TVs, came to US$9.56 billion last year, compared with $7 billion a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.
The 2021 reading accelerated from a 17.3 percent on-year gain in 2020. Compared with 2019, the value of imports almost doubled from $5.97 billion.
Imports of computers, TVs, indoor sports goods and game consoles rose as demand by stay-at-home people increased amid strict virus curbs, according to the customs office.
Imports of laptops and tablets rose 30.4 percent on-year to $7.24 billion last year and those of TVs jumped 77.8 percent to $1.25 billion. Shipments of sports goods gained 33.1 percent to $382 million as more people exercised at home.
By country, imports from China were the largest with $5.92 billion, followed by Vietnam with $1.54 billion and Singapore with $522 million, the data showed.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Japanese Embassy sends back Moon's New Year gift over Dokdo image box
-
S. Korea hits grim COVID-19 milestone of over 13,000 daily cases as omicron fears worsen
-
K-pop star Kang Daniel to make acting debut with Disney+ original 'Rookie Cops'
-
(LEAD) Daily cases bounce to over 7,000 for 1st time in month amid omicron woes
-
S. Korea to restore gateway of ancient Egyptian temple in Luxor
-
S. Korea hits grim COVID-19 milestone of over 13,000 daily cases as omicron fears worsen
-
(LEAD) Thousands of Buddhist monks hold rally to demand apology from president for 'anti-Buddhist bias'
-
80 pct of foreigners have positive views of S. Korea: survey
-
(LEAD) Moon calls for swift shift to new response measures to cope with omicron
-
S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases surpass 14,000 amid rapid omicron spread
-
S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases surpass 14,000 amid rapid omicron spread
-
N. Korea to assume rotational presidency of U.N. disarmament conference
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases surpass 14,000 amid rapid omicron spread
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases surpass 14,000 amid rapid omicron spread
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases top 16,000 amid omicron wave