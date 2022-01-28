LG Uplus swings to black in Q4
All News 10:39 January 28, 2022
SEOUL, Jan. 28 (Yonhap) -- LG Uplus Corp. on Friday reported its fourth-quarter net income of 101.8 billion won (US$84.5 million), swinging from a loss of 224.7 billion won a year earlier.
Operating income for the October-December period was 158.2 billion won, down 9.9 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 2.7 percent to 3.61 trillion won.
The operating profit was 19.9 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
