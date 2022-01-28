Go to Contents Go to Navigation

LG Uplus 2021 net income up 51.5 pct to 724.2 bln won

All News 10:39 January 28, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 28 (Yonhap) -- LG Uplus Corp. on Friday reported its 2021 net profit of 724.2 billion won (US$600.9 million), up 51.5 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 979 billion won in operating profit for the year, compared with 886.2 billion from the previous year. Annual sales rose 3.2 percent to 13.85 trillion won.
