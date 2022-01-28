Short tracker, speed skater named S. Korean flag bearers at Beijing 2022 opening ceremony
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Jan. 28 (Yonhap) -- Veteran short track speed skater Kwak Yoon-gy and two-time Olympic speed skater Kim Min-sun will be South Korea's flag bearers at the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics.
The Korean Sport & Olympic Committee (KSOC) announced Friday that Kwak and Kim will carry the national flag, Taegeukgi, into Beijing National Stadium next Friday.
Kwak, 32, won a relay silver medal at Vancouver 2010 and after missing out on the Sochi Games in 2014 with injuries, Kwak returned to the ice for PyeongChang 2018. Beijing will be Kwak's third and final Olympics.
Kim, 22, will be making her second Winter Games appearance. She finished 16th in the women's 500 meters in PyeongChang, two years after winning the Winter Youth Olympics gold in the same distance.
The KSOC also announced captains for the South Korean delegation: bobsleigh pilot Won Yun-jong and women's curling team skip Kim Eun-jung.
Won and Kim both captured silver medals at PyeongChang 2018.
South Korea will send 63 athletes and 61 officials in six sports to Beijing.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Japanese Embassy sends back Moon's New Year gift over Dokdo image box
-
S. Korea hits grim COVID-19 milestone of over 13,000 daily cases as omicron fears worsen
-
K-pop star Kang Daniel to make acting debut with Disney+ original 'Rookie Cops'
-
(LEAD) Daily cases bounce to over 7,000 for 1st time in month amid omicron woes
-
S. Korea to restore gateway of ancient Egyptian temple in Luxor
-
S. Korea hits grim COVID-19 milestone of over 13,000 daily cases as omicron fears worsen
-
(LEAD) Thousands of Buddhist monks hold rally to demand apology from president for 'anti-Buddhist bias'
-
80 pct of foreigners have positive views of S. Korea: survey
-
(LEAD) Moon calls for swift shift to new response measures to cope with omicron
-
S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases surpass 14,000 amid rapid omicron spread
-
S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases surpass 14,000 amid rapid omicron spread
-
N. Korea to assume rotational presidency of U.N. disarmament conference
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases surpass 14,000 amid rapid omicron spread
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases surpass 14,000 amid rapid omicron spread
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases top 16,000 amid omicron wave