Seoul stocks up late Fri. morning on bottom-fishing
SEOUL, Jan. 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks climbed late Friday morning amid choppy trading, largely as investors sought to buy oversold stocks after the key stock index's five-day losing streak.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) added 22.07 points, or 0.84 percent, to 2,636.56 points as of 11:20 a.m.
Stocks came off to a volatile start after the key stock index closed at a 14-month low the previous day due to the U.S. rate hike concerns and LG Energy Solution's crash upon its market debut.
After briefly plunging below the 2,600-point mark, the KOSPI rebounded on strong advances by chip and chemical heavyweights.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics increased 2.1 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix surged 6.61 percent.
LG Chem moved up 3.93 percent, and internet portal operator Naver gained 0.83 percent.
Among losers, leading carmaker Hyundai Motor decreased 0.27 percent and Samsung SDI shed 5.89 percent.
LG Energy Solution, the second most valued stock on the KOSPI, slumped 8.51 percent on its second day of trading.
The local currency was trading at 1,205.15 won against the U.S. dollar, down 2.35 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
