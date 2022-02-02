Over 3 in 10 out-of-school children at risk of suicide: survey
SEOUL, Feb. 2 (Yonhap) -- More than three in 10 children out of school have been suffering depression, being at risk of possibly taking one's own life, a survey showed Wednesday.
The National Youth Policy Institute (NYPI) found through a survey that 35 percent and 29 percent of out-of-school children were experiencing depression and anxiety, respectively, while 36.8 percent were exposed to suicidal risks.
The survey was conducted from July to August on 5,937 students between fourth graders in elementary schools and high school seniors as well as 752 children who dropped out of school.
Among those enrolled in schools, 17.4 percent and 13 percent showed symptoms of depression and anxiety, respectively, and 16.4 percent were at high risk of potentially taking their own lives.
According to the NYPI, girls complained of more severe mental distress than boys regardless of whether they were in schools or not.
Older children were also found to be more vulnerable to depression than younger children.
The survey also showed that about four out of 10 youths had a distorted view of their bodies, thinking they are either slimmer or bigger than reality.
The NYPI called for better measures to protect and improve youths' mental health, saying policies to support out-of-school children should be devised first.
nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
K-pop star Kang Daniel to make acting debut with Disney+ original 'Rookie Cops'
-
S. Korea hits grim COVID-19 milestone of over 13,000 daily cases as omicron fears worsen
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea fires intermediate-range ballistic missile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) Jimin of BTS tests positive for COVID-19
-
(URGENT) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases hit record high of 17,542
-
S. Korea hits grim COVID-19 milestone of over 13,000 daily cases as omicron fears worsen
-
N. Korea to assume rotational presidency of U.N. disarmament conference
-
S. Korean minister suggests inter-Korean meeting in May for forestry cooperation
-
S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases surpass 14,000 amid rapid omicron spread
-
N. Korea fires unidentified projectile toward East Sea: S. Korean military
-
(LEAD) New infections hit record 18,343 amid omicron woes
-
S. Korea to export K9 howitzers to Egypt in 2 tln won deal
-
(4th LD) New infections hit record 18,343 amid omicron woes
-
(2nd LD) New infections hit record 18,343 amid omicron woes
-
(LEAD) U.S. says it is seeking diplomacy, other measures, over N. Korea's missile launches