(Copyright)
All information carried by the Yonhap News Agency, including articles, photographs, graphics, audio and video images, and illustrations (collectively, the content) is owned by the Yonhap News Agency.
The use of the content for any other purposes other than personal and noncommercial use is expressly prohibited without the written consent of the Yonhap News Agency.
Any violation can be subject to a compensation claim or civil and criminal lawsuits.
Requests to use the content for any purpose besides the ones mentioned above should be directed in advance to Yonhap's Information Business Department at 82-2-398-3557 or 82-2-398-3552.
(END)
-
Japanese Embassy sends back Moon's New Year gift over Dokdo image box
-
S. Korea hits grim COVID-19 milestone of over 13,000 daily cases as omicron fears worsen
-
K-pop star Kang Daniel to make acting debut with Disney+ original 'Rookie Cops'
-
(LEAD) Daily cases bounce to over 7,000 for 1st time in month amid omicron woes
-
S. Korea to restore gateway of ancient Egyptian temple in Luxor
-
S. Korea hits grim COVID-19 milestone of over 13,000 daily cases as omicron fears worsen
-
(LEAD) Thousands of Buddhist monks hold rally to demand apology from president for 'anti-Buddhist bias'
-
80 pct of foreigners have positive views of S. Korea: survey
-
(LEAD) Moon calls for swift shift to new response measures to cope with omicron
-
S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases surpass 14,000 amid rapid omicron spread
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases surpass 14,000 amid rapid omicron spread
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases top 16,000 amid omicron wave
-
N. Korea to assume rotational presidency of U.N. disarmament conference
-
S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases surpass 14,000 amid rapid omicron spread
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases surpass 14,000 amid rapid omicron spread