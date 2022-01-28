LX International Q4 net income up 434.1 pct to 153.3 bln won
All News 13:45 January 28, 2022
SEOUL, Jan. 28 (Yonhap) -- LX International Corp. on Friday reported its fourth-quarter net income of 153.3 billion won (US$127.2 million), up 434.1 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 207.6 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 44.8 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 35 percent to 4.55 trillion won.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
Japanese Embassy sends back Moon's New Year gift over Dokdo image box
-
S. Korea hits grim COVID-19 milestone of over 13,000 daily cases as omicron fears worsen
-
K-pop star Kang Daniel to make acting debut with Disney+ original 'Rookie Cops'
-
(LEAD) Daily cases bounce to over 7,000 for 1st time in month amid omicron woes
-
S. Korea to restore gateway of ancient Egyptian temple in Luxor
Most Saved
-
S. Korea hits grim COVID-19 milestone of over 13,000 daily cases as omicron fears worsen
-
(LEAD) Thousands of Buddhist monks hold rally to demand apology from president for 'anti-Buddhist bias'
-
80 pct of foreigners have positive views of S. Korea: survey
-
(LEAD) Moon calls for swift shift to new response measures to cope with omicron
-
S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases surpass 14,000 amid rapid omicron spread
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases surpass 14,000 amid rapid omicron spread
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases top 16,000 amid omicron wave
-
N. Korea to assume rotational presidency of U.N. disarmament conference
-
S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases surpass 14,000 amid rapid omicron spread
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases surpass 14,000 amid rapid omicron spread