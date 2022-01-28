Go to Contents Go to Navigation

LX International Q4 net income up 434.1 pct to 153.3 bln won

All News 13:45 January 28, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 28 (Yonhap) -- LX International Corp. on Friday reported its fourth-quarter net income of 153.3 billion won (US$127.2 million), up 434.1 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 207.6 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 44.8 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 35 percent to 4.55 trillion won.
