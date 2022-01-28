Go to Contents Go to Navigation

LX International 2021 net profit up 49.4 pct to 540.3 bln won

All News 13:46 January 28, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 28 (Yonhap) -- LX International Corp. on Friday reported its 2021 net profit of 540.3 billion won (US$448.3 million), up 49.4 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the year rose 310.6 percent on-year to 656.2 billion won. Annual revenue increased 47.9 percent to 16.68 trillion won.
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!