Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases top 16,000 amid omicron wave
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily COVID-19 cases reached yet another record high Friday, as the country grapples with the rapid spread of the highly transmissible omicron variant with a new nationwide virus response system set to come into force.
The country reported 16,096 new COVID-19 infections, including 15,894 local cases, raising the total to 793,582, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
-----------------
(2nd LD) Industrial output grows by most in 11 years in 2021
SEOUL -- South Korea's industrial output increased by the most in 11 years in 2021 due largely to a low base effect and robust exports, data showed Friday, in a sign that the country's economy has extended recovery momentum.
Industrial output increased 4.8 percent in 2021 from the previous year, a turnaround from a 1.2 percent on-year fall in 2020, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.
-----------------
Lee, Yoon in dead heat at 35 pct each: poll
SEOUL -- Ruling party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung and his main opposition rival Yoon Suk-yeol are in a dead heat at 35 percent support each, a poll showed Friday.
Lee of the liberal Democratic Party (DP) gained 1 percentage point from a Jan. 18-20 survey, while Yoon of the conservative People Power Party (PPP) gained 2 points, according to the Gallup Korea poll of 1,000 adults conducted from Tuesday to Thursday.
-----------------
(3rd LD) N. Korea confirms test-firing of long-range cruise, surface-to-surface missiles
SEOUL -- North Korea on Friday confirmed this week's two rounds of weapons tests involving long-range cruise missiles and surface-to-surface tactical guided missiles, while leader Kim Jong-un publicly visited a munitions factory for the first time in years.
On Thursday, South Korea's military said the North fired what appeared to be two short-range ballistic missiles toward the East Sea, marking its sixth such launch this month. The latest saber-rattling came just two days after Pyongyang launched two apparent cruise missiles from an inland area.
-----------------
Japan in final consultations to recommend Sado mine as UNESCO heritage site: report
SEOUL -- Japan is in "final consultations" internally to press ahead with a plan to recommend a local gold and silver mine as a candidate for UNESCO world heritage despite South Korea's strong opposition, according to a news report Friday.
The Japanese government is nearing a decision to recommend the Sado mine in Niigata Prefecture, where thousands of Koreans were forced into hard labor during the 1910-45 colonization of the peninsula, as a candidate for the 2023 world heritage site, just days before its Feb. 1 application deadline, Japan's Kyodo News reported.
-----------------
S. Korea calls for swift revision of Trump-era steel tariffs
SEOUL -- South Korea's top trade official called on the United States on Friday to swiftly begin talks to revise the Section 232 tariff rules on Seoul's steel exports, the trade ministry said Friday.
In 2018, the U.S. waived the tariffs on South Korean steel products, but it was in return for a yearly import quota of 2.63 million tons of steel, or 70 percent of Seoul's average steel products export volume over the past three years.
-----------------
Defector activist indicted over last year's anti-N.K. leafleting
SEOUL -- Prosecutors have indicted a vocal North Korean defector and activist known for anti-Pyongyang leafleting on charges of attempting to send propaganda leaflets and other items aboard balloons to the North last year, sources said Friday.
Park Sang-hak, the head of Fighters for a Free North Korea, a North Korean defectors' group, is accused of having sent a total of 10 balloons carrying propaganda leaflets and booklets as well as US$1 bills toward the North from the border provinces of Gyeonggi and Gangwon on two occasions in April.
-----------------
'Squid Game' nominated for best TV drama series at U.S. producers guild awards
SEOUL -- South Korean global phenomenon "Squid Game" has been nominated for the annual Producers Guild of America (PGA) Awards.
The PGA on Thursday (U.S. time) announced nominations for this year's awards show, honoring excellence in film and TV productions. The 33rd edition will take place on March 19.
(END)
-
Japanese Embassy sends back Moon's New Year gift over Dokdo image box
-
S. Korea hits grim COVID-19 milestone of over 13,000 daily cases as omicron fears worsen
-
K-pop star Kang Daniel to make acting debut with Disney+ original 'Rookie Cops'
-
(LEAD) Daily cases bounce to over 7,000 for 1st time in month amid omicron woes
-
S. Korea to restore gateway of ancient Egyptian temple in Luxor
-
S. Korea hits grim COVID-19 milestone of over 13,000 daily cases as omicron fears worsen
-
(LEAD) Thousands of Buddhist monks hold rally to demand apology from president for 'anti-Buddhist bias'
-
80 pct of foreigners have positive views of S. Korea: survey
-
(LEAD) Moon calls for swift shift to new response measures to cope with omicron
-
S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases surpass 14,000 amid rapid omicron spread
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases surpass 14,000 amid rapid omicron spread
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases top 16,000 amid omicron wave
-
N. Korea to assume rotational presidency of U.N. disarmament conference
-
S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases surpass 14,000 amid rapid omicron spread
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases surpass 14,000 amid rapid omicron spread