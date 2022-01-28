Cigarette sales in S. Korea stay flat in 2021 on-year amid pandemic
SEOUL, Jan. 28 (Yonhap) -- Sales of cigarettes in South Korea almost remained unchanged last year from a year earlier, but demand for electronic cigarettes rose amid the protracted pandemic, the finance ministry said Friday.
South Korean smokers purchased 3.59 billion 20-cigarette packs in 2021, similar to the number logged the previous year, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.
Demand for traditional cigarettes declined as people preferred the use of electronic cigarettes amid tighter virus curbs and an expansion of telecommuting, according to the ministry.
Sales of traditional cigarettes fell 2 percent on-year to 3.15 billion packs last year, while those of heat-not-burn tobacco products rose 17.1 percent to 440 million packs.
Sales of cigarettes declined 17.7 percent last year compared with 2014, a year before the country hiked tobacco prices.
The government said this indicated the nation's anti-smoking campaign had an impact on curbing smoking.
The country raised the price of cigarettes by 80 percent in January 2015 from 2,500 won (US$2) per pack to 4,500 won in a move to reduce smoking.
The government mandated that tobacco companies place graphic images depicting the harmful effects of smoking on the upper part of cigarette packs in 2016.
As of 2020, the smoking rate among Korean men aged 19 or older reached a record low of 34 percent, down 1.7 percentage points from a year earlier, according to the health ministry.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Japanese Embassy sends back Moon's New Year gift over Dokdo image box
-
S. Korea hits grim COVID-19 milestone of over 13,000 daily cases as omicron fears worsen
-
K-pop star Kang Daniel to make acting debut with Disney+ original 'Rookie Cops'
-
(LEAD) Daily cases bounce to over 7,000 for 1st time in month amid omicron woes
-
S. Korea to restore gateway of ancient Egyptian temple in Luxor
-
S. Korea hits grim COVID-19 milestone of over 13,000 daily cases as omicron fears worsen
-
(LEAD) Thousands of Buddhist monks hold rally to demand apology from president for 'anti-Buddhist bias'
-
80 pct of foreigners have positive views of S. Korea: survey
-
(LEAD) Moon calls for swift shift to new response measures to cope with omicron
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires two apparent cruise missiles from land: Seoul official
-
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases top 16,000 amid omicron wave
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases surpass 14,000 amid rapid omicron spread
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases top 16,000 amid omicron wave
-
S. Korea's daily COVID-19 cases surpass 14,000 amid rapid omicron spread
-
N. Korea to assume rotational presidency of U.N. disarmament conference