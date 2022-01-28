Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea marks 30th anniv. of diplomatic ties with four Eurasian countries

January 28, 2022

SEOUL, Jan. 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong has exchanged congratulatory letters with top diplomats of four Eurasian countries to commemorate the 30th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations, his office said Friday.

In the separate letters exchanged with Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Moldova, they expressed satisfaction over their relations and agreed to closely work together to further deepen ties, the foreign ministry said.

South Korea has stepped up efforts to boost ties with the four countries under its New Northern Policy, which aims to promote cooperation with countries north of the peninsula.

This undated file photo, provided by Yonhap News TV, shows a sign for South Korea's Ministry of Foreign Affairs. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

