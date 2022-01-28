Summary of inter-Korean news this week
SEOUL, Jan. 28 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of inter-Korean news this week.
------------
Defector activist indicted over last year's anti-N.K. leafleting
SEOUL -- Prosecutors have indicted a vocal North Korean defector and activist known for anti-Pyongyang leafleting on charges of attempting to send propaganda leaflets and other items aboard balloons to the North last year, sources said Friday.
Park Sang-hak, the head of Fighters for a Free North Korea, a North Korean defectors' group, is accused of having sent a total of 10 balloons carrying propaganda leaflets and booklets as well as US$1 bills toward the North from the border provinces of Gyeonggi and Gangwon on two occasions in April.
------------
Court rules 2016 shutdown of Kaesong Industrial Complex constitutional
SEOUL -- The Constitutional Court ruled Thursday the government's 2016 shutdown of an inter-Korean industrial complex in North Korea's border city of Kaesong was constitutional, dismissing a suit filed by protesting South Koreans who operate factories there.
Shortly after North Korea conducted its fourth nuclear test and a long-range missile test, the then Park Geun-hye government suspended the operation of the Kaesong Industrial Complex, seen as a cash cow for the North Korean regime, in February 2016.
------------
NSC expresses strong regret over N. Korea's latest projectile launch
SEOUL -- The presidential National Security Council (NSC) held an emergency meeting Thursday and expressed strong regret over North Korea's latest projectile launch, the presidential office said.
North Korea fired two apparent short-range ballistic missiles toward the East Sea earlier in the day, in the North's sixth show of force this month.
------------
S. Korea briefs foreign envoys on its N. Korea policy, stresses urgency of dialogue
SEOUL -- South Korea's Unification Minister Lee In-young met Tuesday with a group of foreign envoys here and emphasized the urgency of resuming dialogue with North Korea, citing a host of looming uncertainties linked with major political events later this year.
He was briefing them on the Moon Jae-in administration's peace drive and requesting international support for it in the wake of a string of recent missile launches by the North. Pyongyang has even hinted at the odds of scrapping its yearslong moratorium on nuclear and long-range missile testing.
------------
Businessman gets 4-yr term for selling N.K.-made software program in S. Korea
SEOUL -- A South Korean entrepreneur was sentenced to four years in prison on Tuesday for selling a face recognition software program developed by North Korea here and leaking military secrets to Pyongyang.
The businessman, surnamed Kim, who has offices in South Korea and China, was indicted in 2018 on charges of receiving the software from a North Korean technology group in 2007 and selling the program in South Korea as if his company developed it.
------------
Yoon pledges to normalize military drills with U.S., enhance deterrence against North
SEOUL -- Main opposition presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol promised Monday if elected, he will normalize the joint military exercises with the United States and enhance the allies' extended deterrence against North Korea's nuclear threats.
The former prosecutor general representing the conservative People Power Party (PPP) announced his campaign pledges on national security and foreign affairs focused on achieving the complete denuclearization of North Korea and strengthening the alliance with the U.S.
(END)
-
